– Wines of Portugal – Will host two grand tasting events in San Francisco and Washington DC for the Wine Industry

MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - grand tasting events in San Francisco and Washington DC VINIPORTUGAL - Grand tasting event in Washington DC for the Wine Industry VINIPORTUGAL - Grand tasting event in San Francisco for the Wine Industry

Portugal ranks 11th as the world's largest wine producer, representing 2.7% of the world's vineyard area, and one of the largest exporters in 2020.

Portugal is the country that grows the most, standing out from its worldwide competitors and clearly showing a demand rise of US consumers for wines from Portugal. ” — Frederico Falcão, President of Viniportugal

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a strong presence in the 5th edition of the USA Trade Tasting NYC 2021, which held over 1000 attendees, Portuguese wines continue to amaze the United States market with their unique quality and variety of wines. ViniPortugal will host two GRAND TASTING events, one in San Francisco on September 27th and another in Washington DC on September 29th. These two wine tasting events are exclusively for Trade and industry professionals. The two events showcase around 42 Portuguese producers with over 320 wine brands, all made in Portugal naturally.In these Grand Tasting events, the attendees have the opportunity to attend an Industry seminar with Eugénio Jardim, Wines of Portugal brand ambassador, regarding the topic "Portuguese wines and The American Consumer", with Bret Kroll, owner of Maxwell Park Wine Bar and Antoinette Landagrin, President & Buyer at Cork & Fork."The Wines of Portugal are firmly setting their sights on the USA, which remained in 2020 as the second-largest market for Portuguese wine exports and is increasingly closer to Portugal's top exports markets. In the first half of 2021, if we look into data without the weight of Port Wine, the US became the second market for Portuguese Wines. By looking into the average growth value of wine imports in the USA in the last 5 years, we acknowledge that Portugal is the country that grows the most, standing out from its worldwide competitors and clearly showing a demand rise of US consumers for wines from Portugal. This US consumers' quality recognition of Portuguese wines works as a stimulus for reinforcing promotional activities in the American market," states Frederico Falcão, President of Viniportugal.If you work in the wine trade, save the date and apply now at: portugalglobal-northamerica.com/contact-us Discover all the selected wine brands in the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally global campaign, a worldwide campaign that showcases the best Portuguese brands and products from several sectors, currently focused on the wine & beverages cluster.Portuguese wines are outstandingly renowned for their high quality, and Portugal is the 11th largest wine producer globally. American influencers and media content will also support this campaign, allowing everyone to know why these are such unique wines for you to discover. Discover all in portugalglobal-northamerica.com.

MADE IN PORTUGAL Naturally - The largest exporter in 2020 with an outstanding variety of wines – Vinho Verde, Madeira & Port wine, Red, White, and Rosé wine.