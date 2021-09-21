Troon Vineyard Bottles World’s First Wines with Regenerative Organic Certification
Troon is the first to carry this prestigious logo on their labelsGRANT PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troon Vineyard is proud to announce that they are the first winery in the world to bottle wines with the Regenerative Organic Certification (R.O.C.) logo. A few months ago, Troon Vineyard became the first winery in Oregon and the second winery in the world to achieve the Regenerative Organic™ certification.
The first two wines to carry the Regenerative Organic Certified™ logo are the 2020 Amphora Amber Vermentino (an orange wine) and the 2020 Amphora Rolle Vermentino. As with all of Troon Vineyard’s wines, these wines were naturally crafted by winemaker Nate Wall, who uses a minimalist winemaking approach that uses only native yeasts and no additives of any type during fermentation. Both wines also feature Troon’s new back labels that include ingredient labeling in their quest to be completely transparent to their customers.
“We are very excited about the new Regenerative Organic™ certification and are thrilled to be the first to bottle wines with the ROC logo on our labels,” said Wall. “The ROC means going beyond ‘sustainable’ into ‘regenerative,’ where our practices actually improve the health and wellbeing of our soils, animals, and workers over time. Seeing the ROC logo on our wines tells the consumer that they can feel good about a purchase that aids in healing our planet and its inhabitants.”
Purchased in 2017 by Texas natives Dr. Bryan and Denise White, and helmed by industry veteran Craig Camp, the trio set out to reinvigorate Troon by transforming the farm into a Demeter Biodynamic® Certified and now Regenerative Organic Certified™ vineyard and winery deeply committed to regenerative agriculture.
“Our vision since the beginning is to produce exceptional, individualistic wines in a regenerative way that gives back to the earth,” said Camp. “By including the Regenerative Organic Certified™ logo on our labels, we are hoping to bring an even greater focus on these practices to help spread the word and, in turn, help heal the earth one farm at a time — farm like the world depends on it.”
About Troon Vineyard
Troon Vineyard is a Biodynamic® Certified Regenerative Organic Certified™ farm in Oregon’s Applegate Valley. We naturally craft wines to bring pleasure to your life. All Troon wines are made from Biodynamic® certified grapes spontaneously fermented with indigenous yeasts and no additives of any kind. We avoid the use of new oak barrels to reveal each nuance of vines grown in our vineyard. We are located on the Kubli Bench, high above the Applegate River in the Siskiyou Mountains of Southern Oregon. It is a biodiverse farm of almost 100 acres. Life on our farm includes cider apples, a vegetable garden, re-wilded honeybees, sheep, chickens, wildlife, dogs, humans and, of course, grapevines. Troon Vineyard is dedicated to regenerative agriculture and we practice biodynamics in our quest to put back more than we take from our plants and soils. We believe the only route to memorable wines, that reflect the terroir of where they were grown, is to be found in the healthy soils and vines that are the foundation of Biodynamic® Regenerative Organic™ agriculture.
