Napkyn Analytics places No. 271 on The Globe and Mail’s second-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth.Napkyn Analytics earned its spot with three-year growth of 134%.
Our ranking is a testament to our passionate team, our Google Partnership and to the success our customers have achieved with digital analytics and higher quality data.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform, Napkyn Analytics, is a highly respected digital analytics consulting company with 13 years of experience working directly with enterprise marketers, technology teams and their media agency partners to design, deliver, and maintain data enablement solutions. Napkyn provides strategic recurring services and discrete project-based engagements that include measurement solutions and associated analytics roadmaps aligned to overarching business objectives, technology implementation, data integration, data consumption and activation through dashboarding, analysis and predictive modelling. Napkyn’s work results in improved business performance, opportunity identification, and cross-functional alignment.
— Jim Cain, Founder & CEO
On being ranked 271 of 448 of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, Napkyn Analytics CEO, Jim Cain, commented, “It’s an honour to be recognized by The Globe and Mail, our ranking is a testament to our passionate team, our Google Partnership that enables us deliver solutions around a deep expertise in the Google Marketing Platform, and to the success our customers have achieved with digital analytics and higher quality data.”
Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.
“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”
“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”
View the complete 2021 list.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Napkyn Analytics
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
