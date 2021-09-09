Napkyn Analytics to Speak at Measure Summit 2021
Napkyn Analytics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, to present at MeasureSummit 2021, September 28, 2021 - October 1, 2021.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform today announced that Napkyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, has been invited to speak as part of Measure Summit 2021’s inaugural “Second Stage''.
Hosted by Chris “Mercer” Mercer, Creator of MeasurementMarketing.io, and Julian Juenemann, Creator of MeasureSchool, Measure Summit is the first virtual event dedicated to leveraging measurement, data, and analytics for business growth. Measure Summit’s mission is to set the stage for the new era of the measurement professional, giving attendees the most up-to-date strategies, tactics, and techniques for 2021.
Measure Summit is a 4-day conference focusing on growing knowledge, skills, and business with data-driven marketing.
Session: THE 4C’S OF DATA – How Cookie Extinction Has Made Data a Team Sport
Since the dawn of digital analytics (aka the ‘late 90s’), there has been a clear and frustrating disconnect between the executives who want data and the analysts who create and work with it. With the current deprecation and ultimate extinction of the third-party cookie, bridging this divide is more important than ever. In this presentation, Jim takes you through the ‘4 Cs of Data’ framework, with cookie extinction as the use case - helping decision-makers better understand and value the entire data ecosystem. Attendees will leave with a solid understanding of how data works to build programs that win and businesses to compete and thrive as third-party cookies continue to deprecate and ultimately become extinct in 2023.
When: On-demand for all Measure Summit attendees anytime, before, after, or during the “Main Stage” live stream taking place September 28, to October 1, 2021.
Where: A virtual event, attendees can register for free on the conference website.
About Jim Cain
Since founding Napkyn Inc in 2009 based on a moment of inspiration (yes - it was written on a napkin). Jim has bootstrapped a multi-million dollar firm and recognized brand, in the digital analytics consulting space. An acknowledged thought leader on digital analytics and ecommerce, Jim has spent the last decade advising some of the largest brands in North America through successful digital transformation initiatives.
With Jim’s strategic direction, Napkyn Analytics has been awarded three times as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies and was most recently recognized by The Financial Times as one of “The America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2021”. Jim’s goals include employing his deep-seated love of data to help enterprise marketing leaders achieve success through analytics done properly.
Jim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and resides in Ottawa, Canada’s Capital City.
About Napkyn
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
