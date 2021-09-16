Napkyn Analytics Announces Bronze Sponsorship of Marketing Analytics and Data Science (MADS) 2021
Napkyn Analytics to participate in MADS 2021, as a Bronze Sponsor
Napkyn’s valued partnership with MADS stems from our shared mission of providing thoughtful and strategic counsel on implementing and leveraging high-quality data to make superior business decisions.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform, today announced it is a Bronze sponsor of informa’s Marketing Analytics and Data Analytics 2021 conference. MADS gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and partners in marketing analytics and data sciene will deliver two days of innovation, insights, ideas and inspiration at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, in Palm Beach, Florida October 25-26, 2021.
Napkyn Analytics is excited to be part of MADS 2021 and look forward to connecting with organizations who understand that embedding data, analytics and insights into the decision-making process is key to success in the data-driven world”, commented Jim Cain, CEO at Napkyn Analytics. “Napkyn’s valued partnership with MADS stems from our shared mission of providing thoughtful and strategic counsel on implementing and leveraging high-quality data to make superior business decisions.”
As part of their participation in the conference, Napkyn’s will host an exhibition space where attendees can have a one-on-one conversation with a Napkyn expert to learn more about Napkyn Analytics’ Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis and Data Activation services.
In addition, Napkyn’s Founder and CEO, Jim Cain will host a session geared toward helping decision-makers better understand and value their organization’s entire data ecosystem.
About Napkyn
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis and Data Activation.
You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
