Clarus & Co. Acquired by The Hilb Group

The merger and acquisition expand Clarus & Co.’s services

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hilb Group, an insurance advisory firm with headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, has acquired Clarus & Co., an insurance advisory firm located in Houston, Texas. The acquisition took place on April 1, 2021.

With The Hilb Group's acquisition, Clarus & Co. joins The Hilb Group’s Central Region, which includes Michigan, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas.

Cary Goss, founder and owner of Clarus & Co., says the merger allows the firm to better enhance its client offerings and fuel its future growth.

"As I considered the recent ‘Medicare For All’ rally cries and looked into the future, I felt this was an important time to diversify and partner with a company that also offers workers’ comp, property & casualty, and retirement advisory services,” Goss explained.

Goss, along with the Clarus & Co. team members, will continue to operate as Clarus & Co., but under The Hilb Group umbrella. “Our volume and strength in numbers will help enhance our resources and round out offerings available to clients,” Goss said.

Above all, Goss wants people to know Clarus & Co. will continue to deliver top-tier client services and client dedication.

“We remain dedicated to our clients first and foremost, and I want to assure you that service levels will not decline,” Goss said. “In fact, I expect this will further invigorate our team and help to accelerate us to a new level of service for our clients.”

Clarus & Co. will spend the coming months integrating themselves into The Hilb Group and will begin sharing new resources and capabilities with their clients.

