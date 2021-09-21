Felipe Andreoli lauches first solo album Resonance
The bass player's release was made possible by crowdfundingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bassist Felipe Andreoli's first solo album, Resonance, is available on all streaming platforms and also on the CD.
Released on September 21st, the album was anticipated with the single “Driven”, which got excellent feedback from fans.
Listen Now: http://found.ee/resonance
The album, mastered by Brendan Duffey (Almah, Angra, Nervosa), was financed through a successful crowdfunding campaign, which hit the initially set goal about a month in advance, eventually reaching more than $14,000.
The cover of Resonance, created by Gustavo Sazes, was inspired by Chladni's Plate, an experiment that fascinates us because it allows us to “visualize” sound frequencies through the phenomenon of acoustic resonance. The artist used coffee powder to create the art, an invigorating stimulant, as well as the music presented in Resonance.
The first song released was “Driven”, chosen as a single because it represents the various nuances and elements presented on the album: “Although it is quite complicated, full of parts, I think it represents a little of each element well, as it has several dynamics, heavy parts and also more soft parts. There are improvisations, phrases, grooves, and heavy riffs”, explained Felipe.
Another great asset of the work is the wide range of special guests, all experienced and world-renowned musicians: guitarists Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth, Angra), André Nieri (Virgil Donati), Brett Garsed (Nelson), and Guthrie Govan (Asia, Steven Wilson ), Croatian vocalist Dino Jelusick (Whitesnake) and drummers Virgil Donati (Planet X, Steve Walsh, Mick Jagger) and Simon Phillips (Asia, Judas Priest, Toto, The Who).
With a consolidated career in groups such as Angra, 4Action, and Kiko Loureiro, Felipe Andreoli has become one of the most prestigious bass players in the world and now reaches his first solo record. “The artistic freedom of being independent allowed me to spend as much time as necessary until the album was exactly as I intended”, explains the musician, who adds, telling the importance that the album has both in his personal life and in his career: “The writing process started in July 2020 and was the second major birth of that year, second only to the birth of Leo, my first child. The songs carry the inspiration, emotions, and feelings of this moment, and will be the soundtrack to the birth of my second son, Henrique, who will arrive in this world shortly after the release of Resonance!”.
The record is the realization of an old dream of Felipe Andreoli: “After years dedicated to various projects, the time has come for me to fully devote myself to an album with my signature. Resonance represents a great personal achievement, an album that shows, like no other, who I am as an artist, composer, bassist, and producer”.
Felipe Andreoli was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 7, 1980. He is today one of the most respected bassists in the world in his style, member of the internationally renowned band Angra, in addition to the solo group of Kiko Loureiro and the instrumental quartet 4Action, among other projects. For 17 consecutive years, Felipe has been awarded as the best bass player in Brazil in practically all specialized vehicles.
He recorded countless albums and made several world tours through more than 30 countries, in addition to constantly doing clinics and masterclasses. He is currently dedicated to intense didactic work through his online courses, in addition to his work as a music producer.
Tracklist:
01 - Driven
02 - Resonance
03 - Thorn In Our Side (Feat. Simon Phillips & Dino Jelusick)
04 - Not A Day Goes By
05 - Metaverse (Feat. Virgil Donati & Andre Nieri)
06 - Neutron Star (Feat. Brett Garsed)
07 - Chaos Theory
08 - Down The Line (Feat. Guthrie Govan)
09 - Sagan (Feat. Kiko Loureiro)
10 - Thorn In Our Side [Instrumental] (Feat. Simon Phillips)
