Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The recognition is based on schools' overall academic performance.

“We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored nationally for their academic excellence,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “This award is testament to the hard work of students, teachers, staff, and families in these communities. These five schools are models of excellence for our entire state and nation.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Department of Education invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

The five South Carolina award winners were recognized in the “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” category, meaning they are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

The five South Carolina schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Belle Hall Elementary School Charleston County School District

Clemson Elementary School Pickens County School District

Mayo High for Math, Science, and Technology Darlington County School District

Meeting Street Academy Spartanburg School District Seven

Powdersville Middle School Anderson School District One

NOTE TO EDITORS: Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.