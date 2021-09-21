Michelman Set to Celebrate 10th Annual Global Day of Service

Michelmans 10th Annual Global Day of Service Set Mr. Steve Shifman

September 24th marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day.

This relatively small initiative that began nine years ago has grown into a worldwide endeavor with hundreds of associates planning to volunteer at over 25 organizations. ” — Mr. Steve Shifman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 24th marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day. Their 400+ global associates look forward to lending their support, strength, and talents volunteering for various service projects with charitable & non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, India, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China. This year's event marks the second year in a row managing through the COVID pandemic. Michelman’s vaccinated associates will participate in outdoor volunteer activities while wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing guidelines.

The initiative was created by Michelman's current President & CEO, Steve Shifman, and was inspired by the company's core value of Giving. Mr. Shifman explained his pride in the organization, "I am amazed to see how the scope of these volunteer efforts has grown. This relatively small initiative that began nine years ago has grown into a worldwide endeavor with hundreds of associates planning to volunteer at over 25 organizations. Our associates continue to exemplify the value of Giving even throughout COVID, and this commitment to our annual day of service is truly inspiring."

Follow Michelman’s efforts on September 24, 2021 at #MichelmanCommunityDay on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

