Rule 11:  Prekindergarten Program Report – Due Date October 15

Public School Districts and ESUs

All public school district and educational service units are required to complete a Rule 11 Prekindergarten Report.  Districts or ESUs operating prekindergarten programs are required to indicate on the Prekindergarten Report if they are in compliance or indicate areas of noncompliance for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Prekindergarten report was mailed out September 9. It is also available on the early childhood website under reports at the following web address https://www.education.ne.gov/oec/birth-to-age-5-programs/.

 

