16 Ohio Schools Named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Release date: 9/21/2021

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including 16 schools in Ohio. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Ohio schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Bay Village – Westerly Elementary School, Bay Village City School District.

Beachwood – Hilltop Elementary School, Beachwood City School District.

Canton – Whipple Heights Elementary School, Perry Local School District.

Cincinnati – Mariemont Junior High School, Mariemont City School District.

Cincinnati – Montgomery Elementary School, Sycamore Community City School District.

Dublin – Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin City School District.

Dublin – Saint Brigid Of Kildare Elementary School, Diocese of Columbus.

Girard – Girard Intermediate Middle School, Girard City School District.

Granville – Granville High School, Granville Exempted Village School District.

Hudson – Seton Catholic School, Diocese of Cleveland.

Kettering – Orchard Park Elementary School, Kettering City School District.

Logan – Hocking Hills Elementary School, Logan-Hocking Local School District.

Maria Stein – Marion Local Elementary School, Marion Local School District.

Minster – Minster Elementary School, Minster Local School District.

Steubenville – Pugliese Elementary School West, Steubenville City School District.

Whitehouse – Fallen Timbers Middle School, Anthony Wayne Local School District.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.