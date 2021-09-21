September 21, 2021

Governor Janet Mills, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew, and Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nirav D. Shah issued the following statements today as Maine surpassed 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19:

“Nearly 19 months after this pandemic began, today marks a grim and unwelcome milestone. Those we lost to COVID-19 are people we loved and cherished – parents, grandparents, siblings, children, loved ones and friends, all valued members of our Maine community. We mourn their passing and grieve for the moments they are no longer able to share with us,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Yet, we have it in our power to end this needless suffering and heartbreak; a way to protect our health and that of the people we love; a way to give our heroic doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals a much-needed break; a way to protect our children – please get vaccinated today.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn those who have died from COVID-19 and join their families, loved ones, and communities in grieving their loss,” said Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We honor them by continuing the work of striving to keep Maine people safe and healthy. The vaccines are our best tool in those efforts. They are safe, free, and available throughout Maine. For yourself, your loved ones and communities, please get vaccinated.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a vaccine, please visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.