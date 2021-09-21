NetWise Partners With Union Resolute to Provide Highest-Quality B2B Data
Data from NetWise's platform enables more effective targeting by Union Resolute
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Users of Union Resolute's multi-channel B2B sales engine can now target leads more effectively, thanks to a partnership the company announced with NetWise today.
— Union Resolute Director of Strategy Logan Kelly
Under the terms of the deal, NetWise has partnered with Union Resolute to provide the highest quality B2B targeting data for multi-channel campaigns. This data, provided via NetWise’s platform, enables Union Resolute to reach target audiences more effectively. Included in the partnership, Union Resolute is also generating high-quality leads for NetWise.
“Compared to the other big-name contact-level data providers in our stack, Netwise has multiple clear advantages,” said Union Resolute Director of Strategy Logan Kelly. “The first is the accuracy and breadth of NetWise’s data. The second is NetWise’s UI. Attention to detail in the audience-building UI has reduced minutes and hours from multiple points in the process compared to the other interfaces we use.”
“We look forward to making the latest B2B data more accessible to all Union Resolute customers,” said NetWise CEO Dwight Gorall. “Each of their customers will now have easy access to the NetWise B2B audience database, and will be better able to reach their sales goals.”
Marketers who work with Union Resolute will now be able to analyze, build, and execute on complex, custom, and targeted audiences whenever they want in an effective and privacy-compliant way.
To start using the NetWise Audience Platform, visit https://netwisedata.com.
About NetWise
NetWise is the leading provider of true Multi-Channel B2B Marketing Data, to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our data products help power the majority of business data across all of Ad & Mar-Tech. Our B2B Audience Data Platform enables any marketing team, no matter how big or small, simple or sophisticated, to execute successfully targeted marketing campaigns across every platform in every channel. Visit us at https://netwisedata.com.
About Union Resolute
Union Resolute was founded on the belief that a sales engine is critical to the lifeblood of all companies looking to keep a pipeline fresh and growing. We generate strong leads by combining AI and human outreach so you can focus on closing deals. Get in front of the right prospects at the right time with the right messaging. Launch a highly intelligent and technical outbound campaign. Tune the predictive model with feedback. Get better and better results. Learn more at https://www.unionresolute.com/.
