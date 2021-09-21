Submit Release
Trapper education class offered in the Magic Valley Region

A trapper education class is being offered by Fish and Game on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Hunter Education Building at the Magic Valley Regional Office at 324 South 417 East in Jerome. The class will run from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $9.75.

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Class registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.

Due to COVID-19 concerns appropriate social distancing will be required at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants.

 

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

