James Milam Joins as Chief Financial Officer of Carl M. Freeman Companies

James Milam has joined Carl M. Freeman Companies as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl M. Freeman Companies, a leader in real estate development since 1947, today announced that James Milam has joined the company as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer replacing Senior Vice President and CFO Dave Levitsky, who retires in December 2021 after 22 years’ service to the company.

Milam comes to the Carl M. Freeman Companies with more than 15 years’ senior management experience in finance and asset management, most recently as Senior Vice President, Regional Finance and Portfolio Manager for Federal Realty Investment Trust in North Bethesda, MD. He joined Federal in 2016 as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Mixed-Use Division.

Prior to joining Federal Realty, Milam was a Portfolio Analyst for the Americas Listed Real Estate team at APG Asset Management, where he oversaw investments in the retail and triple-net lease sectors. He joined APG from investment bank Sandler O’Neill + Partners, where he was Associate Director in the research department leading coverage of health care and lodging REITs. There, he worked previously as a junior analyst covering retail, office, multifamily and industrial REITs.

“I’m excited to join the Carl M. Freeman Companies (CMFC) team and look forward to contributing to their reputation as the standard-bearers of innovation and excellence in real estate,” Milam says. “CMFC maintains an impressive portfolio of residential and commercial properties and are national leaders in mixed-use community developments. I look forward to being a part of the company’s future growth and continued success.”

Milam began his career in finance at Citi Property Investors, the real estate private equity arm of Citigroup, where his responsibilities included direct real estate acquisitions and asset management, as well as capital raising and client service for both institutional and high-net-worth investors. With a diverse background in both finance and real estate, James is also quite skilled in another line of business – the golf industry. He was a professional golfer for three years after he graduated from college.

“As our company continues to build a stellar executive team of motivated and talented individuals, we are delighted to welcome James on board,” says Michelle Freeman, CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies. “He comes to us with an impressive portfolio of successes and a dedication and spirit we hope to foster in all our team members, especially at the executive level.”

Milam holds an M.S. in Real Estate Finance from New York University and an A.B. in Political Economy from Princeton University. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, NAREIT, and the CFA Institute. Milam will be based out of the Rockville Maryland office, and his email is jmilam@cmfa.com.

About Carl M. Freeman Companies (CMFC)

Since 1947, CMFC has been creating places that enrich lives. The philosophy that guides us is the sure sense that it is not merely the success of the venture that matters, but the well-being of society itself. Our forward-thinking, laser-focus continues under President and CEO Michelle Freeman, who takes the responsibility of carrying the legacy forward very personally. Under her guidance, the Freeman ethic, which foregrounds family and the well-being of the world, offers unique owner perspectives on the many services we provide: owner representation; third-party management; value creation; consumer-directed marketing; neighborhood development; and tenant services.