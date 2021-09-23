Ancillare Expands Sourcing and Export Capabilities to Include Medicinal Products
Leading life sciences supply chain organization acquires NG BV, a Netherlands-based company authorized to procure, supply, and export medicinal products.
The ability to manage medicinal products that facilitate clinical trials reinforces our position as a single-source partner for CTASC management.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced its acquisition of NG BV in the Netherlands.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
As a company with a Wholesale Distribution Authorization (WDA), NG BV will market, procure, supply, and export medicinal products. The acquisition deepens Ancillare’s supply chain capabilities in the medicinal products space, allowing even greater control and supply chain transparency for Sponsors globally.
“The purchase of NG BV is a significant milestone for our organization,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “The ability to manage medicinal products that facilitate clinical trials reinforces our position as a single-source partner for CTASC management and significantly supports the industry-unique Ancillare Turn-Key Operation (A-TKO™).”
Cathy Porretti, Chief Global Operation Officer, added: “We know many Sponsors value single vendor relationships to ensure smooth, timely trials. And through this acquisition and expansion, we are able to bring our proven methodology to another key part of the trial's lifecycle.”
In the coming months, more expansion efforts will take place to strengthen Ancillare’s global supply chain infrastructure and service offering. For the most up-to-date information on Ancillare’s CTASC capabilities, visit Ancillare.com.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with a corporate office in the United States, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
