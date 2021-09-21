AlphaOTT partners with STI Telecom to expand its OTT / IPTV services

AlphaOTT partners with STI Telecom to include customers who are not ready to set up their own headend by launching the OTT / IPTV business.

Our strategy is to collaborate with our customers to create new products and services. That is why we are thrilled to be signing an agreement with such a reputable company that shares our values.” — Nick Ntigritakis, CEO of AlphaOTT