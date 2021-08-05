OTT Apps for a Canadian Operator. Case Study by AlphaOTT
Tugo Media has successfully launched OTT multiplatform solutions and a range of Apps for its new project TugoTV broadcasting for 3 regions.
Now we see the product looks good and it works well: that’s what people want and we, as a company, too. AlphaOTT™ was the right partner to achieve these goals”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE CUSTOMER
— CEO of Tugo Media
Tugo Media is a global company headquartered in Canada and focused on the entertainment industry, focusing on the religious community. Tugo Media has 4 different subsidiaries under its umbrella: Starlight Productions, which offers top-notch affordable television and production services; HD Equipment Sales which specializes in providing television broadcasters with all the latest equipment and training; Beacon TV, a faith-based television network airing in over 131 countries globally, and lastly tugo TV, an OTT App and IPTV platform featuring over 100 channels of the best mainstream and faith-based networks available.
OUR GOAL
Tugo Media asked us to help them design and develop their new interactive OTT product including 3 region version applications over multiple platforms and several 3rd party integrations.
OUR SERVICES AND RESULTS
- Deployed 33 Applications over multiple platforms (via FRONT Apps)
- Secured with DRM option (via AlphaOTT™ SECURE)
- Akamai CDN (via AlphaOTT™ CDN)
- With Chargebee Billing Integration (via System Integration)
Within 4 months of effective work sessions, we were able to deliver the carrier-grade OTT services.
ADVANTAGES OF TUGO TV APPLICATIONS
- Intuitive, stylish, and user-friendly apps;
- New catchup and nPVR experience;
- Online streaming. It’s possible to watch Live TV and listen to the radio broadcasting;
- Users can always choose to search for programs, see a list of the programs, see a list of the newest programs or see a list of the most-watched programs.
FEEDBACK
“We are very ambitious in providing a satisfying user experience for our customers. So, first of all, we were looking for a supplier that was willing to be not just a supplier but our partner, who was able to provide a custom package that we liked. We needed a company that would help us to deliver our vision.
AlphaOTT™ became such a partner. The company made a lot of useful recommendations and provided us with a great experience. It included app development, high-quality integration with billing, DRM and CDN systems. The product was scalable and we also didn’t see too many limitations, which was important to us.
Furthermore, the product looks good. That’s the first thing and another advantage. UX design is essential. You never have a second chance to make a first impression. But besides a wow-effect, your apps have to work. And this is the second part of importance. Now we see the product looks good and it works well: that’s what people want and we, as a company, too. AlphaOTT™ was the right partner to achieve these goals.”, CEO of Tugo Media
Thanks to mutually beneficial collaboration AlphaOTT™ and Tugo Media were able to create a cutting-edge brand new TV experience for new TugoTV subscribers who now have the opportunity to experience all interactive features expected in current TV apps.
