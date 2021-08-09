AlphaOTT at 2021 NAB Show
AlphaOTT™, an OTT / IPTV solutions provider based in Miami, Florida, will attend the 2021 NAB show. Booth is C1854.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlphaOTT™, an OTT / IPTV solutions provider based in Miami, Florida, will attend the 2021 NAB show. The company will showcase its end-to-end, modular, and scalable solutions that help ISPs, Telcos, Service Providers and Content Owners to deliver and manage interactive media content, providing its users with an extraordinary media experience.
All four days, visitors will have an opportunity to try AlphaOTT™ branded Set-Top Boxes live! If you would like to know in more detail about AlphaOTT™ products and services, the representatives will be happy to consult you during the show.
WHAT PRODUCTS WILL BE PRESENTED?
ALPHAOTT CORE IPTV MIDDLEWARE. A carrier-grade backbone software that allows you to operate, manage and grow your OTT / IPTV business. We suggest you take full control of all key aspects of your OTT / IPTV service: 360° view and control of users and content data.
ALPHAOTT FRONT APPS. A carrier-grade software suite that includes customized development of white-label applications for Live Streaming and Video-on-Demand for more than 16 Web, Mob and TV platforms.
AlPHAOTT SECURE. A complete Digital Rights Management (DRM) and Anti-Fraud solution to secure your content.
ALPHAOTT CDN. A blazing fast CDN solution providing unlimited scalability with Cloud and Local solutions.
Meet AlphaOTT™ and discover the latest solutions for OTT / IPTV platforms! The booth is located in the Central Hall – Connected Media|IP zone – Booth C1854. All customers and prospects can get a Free Exhibits Pass from AlphaOTT™.
So, contact pr@alphaott.com and you will get a free Guest Pass Code (available option till Sep 19, 2021)
Register the 2021 NAB Show and schedule a meeting with AlphaOTT™.
So, should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us: pr@alphaott.com
Nick Ntigrintakis
Alpha US Technology Inc.
+1 302-502-0096
nick@alphaott.com
