Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,960 in the last 365 days.

Iowa achieves nation’s highest passing rate on high school equivalency exam

DES MOINES - Among states and U.S. territories that use HiSET, a high school equivalency exam, Iowa ranks the highest for the percent of individuals who passed the test. Last year, 95.9 percent of Iowans seeking a high school equivalency diploma passed the exam compared to 80.5 percent nationally.

A total of 1,003 Iowans passed the HiSET, which was developed by the nonprofit Educational Testing Service. The HiSET is administered in 25 states, including Iowa, as well as four U.S. territories.

The HiSET has served as the state-approved test since 2014. The exam measures the knowledge and proficiency equivalent to those of an Iowa high school graduate.

“Achieving the highest passing rate on the HiSET is a testament to these hard-working Iowans and the quality of adult education and literacy programming provided through Iowa’s 15 community colleges. I commend these students for their hard work and the commitment of the adult education and literacy coordinators and instructors who are helping them take the next steps to postsecondary education, training and careers,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

Opportunities to earn a high school equivalency diploma play an important role in helping build Iowa’s talent pipeline for the careers of today and tomorrow, which is key to the Future Ready Iowa initiative that calls for 70 percent of Iowans having education or training beyond high school by 2025.

The exam, which is offered both online and in written formats, has five subtests: reading, writing/essay, social studies, science and math. The cost to take all five subject area tests is currently $53.75, which includes two re-tests per subject during a 12-month period. The cost to take a single subject test is $10.75.

Passing the HiSET exam is one possible path for Iowans to earn a high school equivalency diploma. Iowa law allows state providers to offer alternative pathways for students to demonstrate competency that would lead to the issuance of high school equivalency diplomas by the Iowa Department of Education. In addition to passing the state-approved exam, providers may offer high school equivalency diplomas based on the attainment of high school credit, postsecondary degree or foreign postsecondary degree.

For more information, visit the High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) Program page on the Department’s website.

You just read:

Iowa achieves nation’s highest passing rate on high school equivalency exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.