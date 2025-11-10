National Math Stars adds 21 Iowa students to new Pathfinder Stars program
Twenty-one additional Iowa elementary students have been selected to join the innovative National Math Stars program, through a new extension pilot program that will support and accelerate their talents in mathematics education for the next 10 years.
Through the new Pathfinder Stars Program, students will have access to expert guidance from the National Math Stars team as well as fun learning opportunities in the community. Students may also qualify for financial support to help pay for STEM-related advanced courses and camps, as needed.
The 21 Iowa Pathfinder Stars join the previously announced 17 National Math Stars from Iowa, who have been redubbed as Voyager Stars. Iowa students who were chosen for either program represent students who scored in the top 2% in mathematics on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress as third graders in 2024-25.
Comparatively, both programs provide outstanding opportunities for continued learning for talented students. Voyager Stars provides intensive mentoring, high-touch advising and full financial support. The Pathfinder Stars Program is more flexible with increased parent-led events and is open to any student regardless of financial need.
Named after the 1997 NASA mission to Mars that landed a base station and deployed a rover on the planet’s surface, the Pathfinder Stars Program extends the work of the National Math Stars program and offers additional opportunities for Iowa students to grow their talents in mathematics, starting now through high school.
This year’s Iowa Pathfinder Stars include:
Ames Community School District
- Theo Traxel – Kate Mitchell Elementary School
- Arthur Wang – Fellows Elementary School
Ankeny Christian Academy
- Ethan Conkel – Ankeny Christian Academy
Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Connor Gass – West Willow Elementary School
- Eliot Rickert – Maple Grove Elementary School
Denison Community School District
- Caleb Cruz Nieto – Denison Elementary School
Forest City Community School District
- Asher Carpenter – Forest City Elementary School
Gilbert Community School District
- Scotland Murdoch – Gilbert Intermediate School
Holy Family Catholic Schools / Archdiocese of Dubuque
- Daniel Baum – St. Columbkille Elementary School
Iowa City Community School District
- Micah Feldt – Lincoln Elementary School
- Sarah Chang – Borlaug Elementary School
Linn-Mar Community School District
- Caleb Hansen – Novak Elementary School
- RAM Gogineni – Echo Hill Elementary School
Marion Independent School District
- Aiden Kim – Francis Marion Intermediate School
Southeast Polk Community School District
- Aiden Behrens – Runnells Elementary School
- Leonardo Bralu Gamarra Villa – Clay Elementary School
South Tama County Community School District
- Elijah Hayward – South Tama Elementary School
Waukee Community School District
- Anya Talasila – Grant Ragan Elementary School
- Elliott Allbaugh – Shuler Elementary School
- Anand Bayasgalan – Sugar Creek Elementary School
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.