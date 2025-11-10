National Math Stars adds 21 Iowa students to new Pathfinder Stars program

Twenty-one additional Iowa elementary students have been selected to join the innovative National Math Stars program, through a new extension pilot program that will support and accelerate their talents in mathematics education for the next 10 years.

Through the new Pathfinder Stars Program, students will have access to expert guidance from the National Math Stars team as well as fun learning opportunities in the community. Students may also qualify for financial support to help pay for STEM-related advanced courses and camps, as needed.

The 21 Iowa Pathfinder Stars join the previously announced 17 National Math Stars from Iowa, who have been redubbed as Voyager Stars. Iowa students who were chosen for either program represent students who scored in the top 2% in mathematics on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress as third graders in 2024-25.

Comparatively, both programs provide outstanding opportunities for continued learning for talented students. Voyager Stars provides intensive mentoring, high-touch advising and full financial support. The Pathfinder Stars Program is more flexible with increased parent-led events and is open to any student regardless of financial need.

Named after the 1997 NASA mission to Mars that landed a base station and deployed a rover on the planet’s surface, the Pathfinder Stars Program extends the work of the National Math Stars program and offers additional opportunities for Iowa students to grow their talents in mathematics, starting now through high school.

This year’s Iowa Pathfinder Stars include:

Ames Community School District

Theo Traxel – Kate Mitchell Elementary School

Arthur Wang – Fellows Elementary School

Ankeny Christian Academy

Ethan Conkel – Ankeny Christian Academy

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Connor Gass – West Willow Elementary School

Eliot Rickert – Maple Grove Elementary School

Denison Community School District

Caleb Cruz Nieto – Denison Elementary School

Forest City Community School District

Asher Carpenter – Forest City Elementary School

Gilbert Community School District

Scotland Murdoch – Gilbert Intermediate School

Holy Family Catholic Schools / Archdiocese of Dubuque

Daniel Baum – St. Columbkille Elementary School

Iowa City Community School District

Micah Feldt – Lincoln Elementary School

Sarah Chang – Borlaug Elementary School

Linn-Mar Community School District

Caleb Hansen – Novak Elementary School

RAM Gogineni – Echo Hill Elementary School

Marion Independent School District

Aiden Kim – Francis Marion Intermediate School

Southeast Polk Community School District

Aiden Behrens – Runnells Elementary School

Leonardo Bralu Gamarra Villa – Clay Elementary School

South Tama County Community School District

Elijah Hayward – South Tama Elementary School

Waukee Community School District