Saying goodbye to cell phone distractions in classrooms

Des Moines North High School teacher Janelle Mueller has been waiting for this moment. Since this veteran educator returned to the classroom four years ago after a hiatus from teaching, she has noticed how cell phones have disrupted student attention and engagement. Now as Des Moines Public Schools and other school districts across the state implement new policies on cell phones and electronic devices this year, Mueller has begun to see positive changes with her students at North, first-hand.

“It’s amazing to see the impact it’s made already,” she said. “Students are having more conversations with each other and with teachers, without having their phones get in the way. You’re getting buy-in from students and seeing growth and development happen.”

Established through House File 782, which was signed into law earlier this year by Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa school districts are now required to create and implement policies restricting cell phone usage during instructional time.

“With this new requirement for school districts, Iowa is demonstrating its commitment to providing safe and healthy learning environments that support growth, build vibrant school communities and offer opportunities to succeed,” said Heidi Anthony-Plahn, education program consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “To assist, the Department provided school districts with best practices and sample policies to develop or update their student cell phone policies.”

At North High School, officials began foundational work last school year to update and implement a new electronic devices policy within their building. They gathered feedback from their teachers and looked to other schools within the district, such as Hoover High School, for ideas to expand their guidelines. Officials also started engaging parents early and preparing students in middle school on the expectations for cell phones at North High.

“Our policy isn’t too much different than it was previously, except there is now a firm expectation that absolutely no phones are allowed in classes,” said Boston Freilinger, North High School associate principal. “Teachers are no longer flexible on the issue. This is the expectation for students, or we will hold onto their phones for the day.”

Currently, North High School’s electronic devices policy prohibits cell phones in class from ‘bell-to-bell.’ Students are still allowed to access their phones before and after school, in passing periods and at lunch. Each teacher can decide if the student can leave their phone in their backpacks or place them in a centralized location. If a student violates the policy, they will have their phone taken away for the remainder of the school day.

“By having a policy that strictly states that no cell phones are allowed from bell-to-bell, there is no middle ground, no ambiguity,” said Ryan Williamson, North High School associate principal. “If there is a loophole, a student will find it, so our policy leaves no questions on what is allowed. With this policy, there is less disruption and is one less thing that teachers have to worry about during class.”

Mueller, who teaches both special education and serves as a classroom co-teacher in English, appreciates that each teacher at North can determine the best method for storing the phones in their class.

“It is whatever is most comfortable for the teacher,” she said. “When I’m co-teaching, I adhere to whatever the primary teacher has set for their guidelines. For my smaller groups with special education students, it works best if everyone puts them in a pouch at the beginning of class. This requires us teachers to also communicate with each other on what will work for our students.”

Since the updated electronic devices policy was only officially implemented this school year, it is too early to gauge its full impact. However, the team at North High are already noticing some positive initial results.

“The overarching goal is to increase engagement, that’s where we will see the implementation of this policy impact academic results,” Freilinger said. “We are already hearing anecdotally from teachers that more students are in class, and they’re talking with each other, creating a community with their peers and school. Without a phone, their only option is to engage in learning with each other.”

Additionally, early reports show the impact on engagement may, indeed, be on the horizon for North as notable growth has emerged in vital areas, such as student attendance. This year, North High School has seen a 7% increase in student attendance and currently has the highest attendance rate at 86% for high schools in the Des Moines Public Schools district.

“Kids are in class because they feel safe, secure and are known in this school,” Williamson said. “Without the phones, they are building so many things, such as those executive functioning skills that will lead to increased achievement and success.”

Although some push back was expected with the new policy, students at North High seem to be adjusting to the new electronic devices policy. School officials report that out of the 1,400 students, only 23 have needed further discussion with parents on phone behaviors. Mueller notes that implementing a successful cell phone policy requires an understanding of where students are coming from.

“We have to understand these kids have had phones and tablets their entire lives,” Mueller said. “They’re used to technology, addicted to it. We have to be sensitive to that.”

Like other school districts across the state, North High School will continue to support student learning and engagement for their students through the first year of their updated electronic devices policy. They understand that it is more than just an issue with phones; it is a way to build a strong student community and provide the best learning environment for all.

“We want students to have a sense of belonging here at North,” Freilinger said. “If students feel like they’re a part of something, they are more likely to engage, more likely to learn and more likely to find that critical success.”