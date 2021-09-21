St. Albans Barracks // Fugitive From Justice - Arrest on Continental Extraditable Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 21A203686

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 09/20/21 – 2328 hours

LOCATION: I-89 North, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Philip Katon

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Spartanburg, South Carolina

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 19th, 2021 the Vermont Intelligence Center issued a bulletin for Philip Katon (age 53 of South Carolina) regarding a continental extraditable warrant for Attempted Homicide out of Spartanburg South Carolina. The bulletin indicated that Katon was believed to be traveling to Vermont with his wife in a White 1998 Ford Expedition. On September 20th, 2021 at approximately 2328 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified that a Burlington PD dispatcher called in to report that they believed they were following Katon’s vehicle they recognized from the bulletin. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks and Williston Barracks in conjunction with the St. Albans Police Department, Swanton Police Department, Franklin County Sheriffs, and the US Marshal Service subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop on Katon’s vehicle on I-89 North near mile marker 113. Katon was subsequently taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of the processing, Katon was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail. Katon is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/21/21 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/21/21

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

