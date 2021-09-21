Comms Group partners with Vodafone Fiji for Global Microsoft Teams Solution
Comms Group has announced its partnership with Vodafone Fiji to supply its Direct Routing using its Global Teams network
Comms Group is honoured to partner with Vodafone Fiji to provide best-of-breed cloud communications solutions for its customers in the smoothest way possible, we hope to grow together in the region.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vodafone Fiji, the leading telecoms provider in Fiji has announced its partnership with Comms Group, a leading APAC service provider that specialises in connecting businesses globally using its Global Teams and Global PBX network.
— Mr Luis Urbaez, Chief Operations Officer, Comms Group
With this partnership, Vodafone Fiji expands its comprehensive solution portfolio into offering Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Services, using the Comms Group Global Teams network.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the modern workforce landscape.
Restrictions in movement has changed the way many Fijians need to work. Remote working is often now a necessity, rather than a luxury, as government officials encourage flexible working where possible. To find success with flexible working, it’s important your business has the right communication tools and technology set up, so that your team can easily stay connected to internal and external stakeholders.
While Vodafone has flexible working solutions and communication tools such as its Unified Communication solution (Cloud PBX) and Remote Workforce Mobility solutions, they needed other options such as to add Microsoft Teams calling solution to the current suite of products.
The technical challenge was born out of the fact that Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service was not available for Fiji region. Vodafone needed to collaborate with a leading partner that would be able to provide the direct routing access to nearest Microsoft point of presence.
With its technology alliance with Comms Group, Vodafone Fiji is introducing the Vodafone Teams Connect Solution to connect your Microsoft Teams application directly to the public phone network. The solution adds HD calling capability to and from the public phone network, directly from the Teams interface. It gives you all the functionality of a traditional PBX, but without the actual PBX.
Vodafone Fiji in near future aims to leverage Comms Group’s capabilities even further and looks forward to expanding such services to its regional affiliates in Kiribati, Vanuatu, Samoa, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
“The great thing about Comms Group is its ability to scale up and down – as a solution and as a partner”, said Dinesh Raj, Manager Core Networks at Vodafone Fiji. “Technology businesses like ours go through a lot of changes so we needed a partner that could ride the ups and downs with us”.
Mr Luis Urbaez, Chief Operations Officer at Comms Group Limited said, “Vodafone Fiji is an extremely valued partner for Comms Group, and another proof point that as businesses adapt to the new normal, business communications and collaboration tools become ever more paramount. Comms Group is honoured to partner with Vodafone Fiji to provide best-of-breed cloud communications solutions for its customers in the smoothest, most uncomplicated way possible, and we hope to grow together in the region moving forward.”
“Comms Group offers one of the most extensive Microsoft teams direct routing solutions available globally, enabling carriers and service providers from Europe, North America and Asia-Pac the ability to offer their customers multi-site Microsoft Teams calling offerings across the Asia-Pacific including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, NZ, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam,” said Mr Urbaez
ABOUT COMMS GROUP LIMITED (ASX:CCG)
Comms Group provides cloud communications, data and value-added services for business. The company is delivering on its three key strategic growth pillars of International (16 points of presence globally covering 100+ countries); Domestic - through the Next Telecom brands; and Wholesale and Partner services.
Domestic SME/Corporate Services (branded Next Telecom) – domestically: the group delivers a vast array of comms services for businesses including, Fibre, NBN, IP voice, inbound/toll-free, wrapped into an award-winning state-of-the-art service layer.
International Services (branded Comms Group): the group uses its cloud based global business phone platform and its global Microsoft Teams Direct Routing telephony calling platform covering 100+ countries, for corporate customers in multiple regions, delivered on one bill.
Wholesale and Partner Services (branded Comms Group) – both domestic & international: offering all our retail technologies and key wholesale services and leveraging our international network, to key wholesale and partner customers
