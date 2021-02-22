Global cloud provider CommsChoice expands Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Nodes to Mumbai, Jakarta and Cape Town
CommsChoice finds multinational clients transitioning to Teams need unified communications and the ability to include global offices in their networks.
Teams calling node deployments are vital to support multinational companies that need to access a single platform unified communications and phone system throughout APAC, EU and the Americas.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cloud communications provider CommsChoice, part of ASX listed company Comms Group Limited (ASX: CCG), today announced that it has expanded its international Microsoft Teams calling platform - International Direct Routing for Teams - to Mumbai, Jakarta and Cape Town, augmenting the company’s market leading Global Teams Direct Routing capabilities.
Comms Group CEO, Mr Peter McGrath, said that the company is continuing the roll out of Teams calling or Direct Routing nodes as multinational clients transitioning to Microsoft Teams call for unified communications and the ability to include global offices in their company-wide networks.
“This deployment builds on the company’s recent expansion into the APAC region with our nodes coming online in China and Hong Kong in November 2020. The establishment of Mumbai, Jakarta and Cape Town with Teams nodes, brings the total number of global Microsoft Teams nodes in our network to fourteen servicing some 100+ countries.
Teams calling node deployments are vital to support multinational companies that need to access a single platform unified communications and phone system throughout APAC, EU and the Americas,” said Mr McGrath.
“Our international partner network is driving the demand for the increased Teams global footprint. Our partners work hand in hand with their multinational clients on Teams deployments using the CommsChoice network as the vehicle to deliver their local operations.
Comms Group Microsoft Teams calling capabilities gives multinational clients a single unified communications platform and a single provider across the globe. Our clients are telling us that our network reach, level of technical expertise and fast turnaround is not something they have experienced in the past.”
CommsChoice now offer Teams calling plans in over 100 countries, including Indonesia, India, South Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, the Americas and throughout Europe. The company provides direct in dial (DID) porting in 60+ countries and now offers new DIDs in over 80 countries.
“On the shortlist for further expansion of our Global Teams calling network is Auckland, New Zealand,” said Mr McGrath.
About CommsChoice
CommsChoice Group provides cloud communications for business. The company services SME and mid-tier corporate customers in Australia, Asia and internationally using its cloud based global business phone platform and Microsoft Teams calling/Direct routing integration combined with innovative SD-WAN technology and fibre and NBN access products.
