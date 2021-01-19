CommsChoice releases Hosted PBX plans with included handsets for $15/mth PAYG
CommsChoice announced today it has released new Hosted PBX plans for its Cloud Business Phone system for both pay as you go (PAYG) and unlimited call plans.
CommsGroup (ASX:CCG)
There are no excuses for not moving to a Hosted PBX service right now. At $15 a month per user with a handset, the price barriers simply don’t exist.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CommsChoice (ASX: CCG) announced today it has released new Hosted PBX plans for its Cloud Business Phone system that include handsets and soft phones for both pay as you go (PAYG) and unlimited call plans.
— Tony Dunphy
Executive General Manager Business & Dealer, Tony Dunphy, said that he believes CommsChoice is the first Australian provider to include a handset and softphone within the access fee for PAYG plans.
“There are no excuses for not moving to a Hosted PBX service right now. At $15 a month per user with a handset, the price barriers simply don’t exist. An included softphone licence also helps businesses support employees whether they work from the office, home or on the road.
Included with our Cloud Business Phone system is access to our global network of 24 PoPs providing low latency calls around the world, and the ability to deliver services in over 100 countries.”
CommsChoice Cloud Business Phone plans with included handsets come with the Yealink T5W series range of handsets or the W60 cordless phone with a base station on a 36 month term.
The Yealink T5W series are the latest in the range of IP phones from Yealink and include embedded Bluetooth on the T54W and T57W and touchscreen on the T57W. The Yealink T5W series WiFi handsets do away with the need for Ethernet cabling.
The CommsChoice Cloud Business Phone system includes a full range of features included with the single licence price. “While offering great value, we don't skimp on features. Included with every Cloud Business Phone plan are all the features you’d expect from a traditional PBX including, Hunt Groups, Auto Attendant, Voicemail, Simultaneous Ring (Twinning), Call Forward, Conferencing and more. It also comes with a 99.95% uptime SLA and 24/7 support providing simplicity, peace of mind and ease of use,” said Mr Dunphy.
CommsChoice Cloud Business Phone is a scalable and flexible Hosted PBX phone system suitable for companies with 5-5000 users. It is the perfect legacy phone system replacement, allowing businesses to keep their existing phone numbers and providing multinational presence with global reach.
About CommsChoice:
CommsChoice provides cloud communications for business. The company services mid-tier corporate customers in Australia, Asia and internationally using its cloud based global business phone platform and MS Teams Calling/Direct routing integration combined with innovative SD-WAN technology and fibre and NBN access products. For more commschoice.com
Katrina Walker
katwalk communications
+61 416 333 200
email us here