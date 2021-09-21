Transformational Healer Betsy Shands to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VINEYARD HAVEN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational healing is about returning our mind, body and spirit to the state when we were our healthiest.

Betsy Shands is a student of metaphysics and an expert in the transformational healing arts. Betsy helps people heal from physical pain and emotional issues by raising their consciousness out of the fear toward living a fulfilling life of purpose, prosperity, health, well-being and love.

“Our biography becomes our biology; what we experience we retain at the cellular level,” says Betsy. “In order to live to our fullest, we need to address these emotions hidden in our programs. We must move beyond these limiting beliefs, feelings and behaviors.”

Betsy is a self-described eccentric and outside-the-box thinker who has blazed her own trail in life.

“I'm interested in balance,” says Betsy, “I’m interested in helping people heal from their issues. I’m interested in how things work, where we've come from, and how we can help each other live in harmony and thrive by accepting our differences. I really care about humanity, and I realize that that we all have a deep seated issues that we don't need to be dragging around.”

The range of tools and approaches Betsy Shands has mastered give her great versatility in addressing her clients’ needs. Betsy is trained in Reflexology, an ancient no-touch healing technique developed alongside acupuncture 6,000 years ago in China, that engages the energetic body to reflect in the physical.

“With reflexology, I can take them into parasympathetic nervous system quite quickly,” says Betsy. “Then the body begins healing itself. “

Betsy is also trained in Attunement, Psych-K™, Access Energetic Facelift, Far Infrared Sauna Treatments and finally the Emotion Code, which uses muscle testing to identify which emotion could be causing a physical issue. According to Betsy, most physical problems are emotional in origin.

“I have an insatiable curiosity and so I've been fortunate to have had different kinds of trainings,” says Betsy. “I will help them find their own answers to their issues. If my clients are willing to go there, changes can take place almost immediately.”

