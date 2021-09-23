Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Pamela Seelig

School for Good Living Logo Brilliant Miller Headshot Pam Seelig Podcast Interview Pamela Seelig Headshot

Pamela and Brilliant discuss how yoga can open our minds and help us to better understand the world around us and how we can use it to live more full lives.

That’s what yoga is really about... living a more full life.” — Pamela Seelig

SANDY, UT, USA, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pamela Seelig is the author of “Threads of Yoga: Themes, Reflections, and Meditations to Weave into Your Practice.” It's a guide for students and teachers inspired by the yoga sutras. Pam is someone who began her yoga journey more than twenty-five years ago when an illness interrupted her Wall Street career. She began meditating as a complementary therapy with startling results. Along with speeding up her recovery, the impact of her meditation led to a lifelong pursuit of perceiving and sharing yoga wisdom. Pam eventually trained at Integral Yoga Institute in New York and began teaching to friends at a local convent in New Jersey until 2009 when she opened her own studio called Lotus Mind and Body. After a rewarding nine years, she sold the studio to focus on writing this book.In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Pam joins Brilliant Miller to talk about a lot of things related to living well, yogic philosophy and energy. We talk about the witness, cultivating a deeper relationship with the observer, quieting the mind, meditation, prana, kundalini, and the chakras. Pam also explains a bit about her writing, creative process, and how she got the book written and published. Pam explains how she has lived a better life by incorporating things both in her book and in this interview and how they can be keys to our own good living.Topics Discussed:• Pam’s Journey from a successful career on Wall Street to yogic philosophy• How Pam and many others have used yoga as a key to good living• The “witness” and other yogic philosophies uncovered in the book• How we can regain the energy we spend on holding onto negative feelings• The power and purpose of breath• How and why Pam decided to publish with Shambhala• Cultivating a relationship with Prana• The Yamas and Niyamas: Guides for good livingWatch the interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/9dcrWhN_lv0 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts ( https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902 ), Stitcher ( https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts ), Google Podcasts ( https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw ), and Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd ).Visit the Pamela Seelig guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/pamela-seelig/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/threads-of-yoga-themes-reflections-and-meditations-to-weave-into-your-practice/

