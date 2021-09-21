Increased Reward** Suspects Wanted for Homicides in the District

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance with locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses. In partnership with MPD, the US Marshals Service has offered additional reward money for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in these cases.

2021 Homicide: Unit Block of Madison Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:44 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Demetris Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 18 year-old Nyjell Outler, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

He can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, The United States Marshals Service has offered an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward amount to $35,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

2020 Homicide: 600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 5:47 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile male walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Brittingham, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 18 year-old Dreaun Young, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him as an adult, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

He can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, The United States Marshals Service has offered an additional $15,000, bringing the total reward amount to $40,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.