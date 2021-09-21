Submit Release
News Release - Burglary - No Force - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair                             

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between late Spring 2021 and 09-17-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Caswell Ave in Derby Line VT

VIOLATION: Burglary - No Force

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown at this time                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Robert Bushey JR

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-17-21 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Robert Bushey JR, advising that sometime late Spring and 09-17-21, someone stole his Mossberg 702 black hunting rifle.  Along with his rifle, someone stole his 10 round magazine and about 40 rounds of high velocity ammunition.  Anyone with any information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 

