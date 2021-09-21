News Release - Burglary - No Force - Derby Barracks
CASE#: 21A503217
DATE/TIME: Sometime between late Spring 2021 and 09-17-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Caswell Ave in Derby Line VT
VIOLATION: Burglary - No Force
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Robert Bushey JR
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line VT
On 09-17-21 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Robert Bushey JR, advising that sometime late Spring and 09-17-21, someone stole his Mossberg 702 black hunting rifle. Along with his rifle, someone stole his 10 round magazine and about 40 rounds of high velocity ammunition. Anyone with any information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
