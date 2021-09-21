DealPoint Merrill Closes Escrow on a 155,805 Square Foot Shopping Center in Parma Heights, Ohio
DealPoint Merrill plans a $10 million renovation expected to commence the first quarter of 2022
A cohesive team of real estate and investment professionals, with expertise in deal structure, finance, acquisition, and management”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill, a nationwide developer, closes on The Shops at Pearl & 130th, consisting of a 155,805 square foot shopping center in Parma Heights, Ohio. The property is centrally located in a dense residential and retail corridor with easy access to highways and is close to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. DealPoint Merrill plans a $10 million renovation that is expected to commence the first quarter of 2022. This will be the fourth major construction project launched by DealPoint Merrill in the Greater Cleveland area. DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence for the sale. Jason Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen completed the acquisition and underwriting.
— DealPoint Merrill
About DealPoint Merrill:
With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and other offices in Nevada, Houston, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill has established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment. For more information, visit our website at: www. dealpointmerrill.com.
