Mill and Overlay Project to Begin on S.D. Highway 40

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 Contact: Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1220

KEYSTONE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin a mill and overlay project on S.D. Highway 40 starting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The project will begin east of Keystone and run for one mile.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the project.

Motorists are advised to travel 35 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less.

The prime contractor on the $120,000 project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

