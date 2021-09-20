Fatal Chicopee Fire Started with Smoking Materials  

CHICOPEE — Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said today that last week’s fatal fire in Chicopee was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

“This was a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” said Chief Stamborski. “Smoking remains the leading cause of fire fatalities in Massachusetts. Smoking in bed or when you’re sleepy is especially dangerous because these fires can smolder undetected before they burst into flame. The safest thing you can do is quit – if not for yourself then for the people who love you.”

“Smoking outdoors is one way to be sure you stay awake, but disposing of smoking materials carefully is just as important outside the home as it is inside,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Just as embers can ignite upholstery or bedding, they can start a fire in mulch, planters, or wooden porches and railings. Use a heavy ashtray or can with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

Neighbors passing by the area of 20 Quail Dr. called the Chicopee Fire Department shortly after midnight on Sept. 9 to report a fire in a mobile home at that address. Firefighters arrived a short time later and, upon learning that the sole resident was unaccounted for, made entry into the residence. They found the victim, an 80-year-old man, deceased inside.

The joint investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office determined that the fire began in the area of a living room recliner, where evidence of cigarettes and other smoking materials were recovered.

###