ExpressJet Airlines Welcomes Josh McLaurin as Acting General Counsel

Josh McLaurin

McLaurin will be based at ExpressJet’s corporate headquarters in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpressJet Airlines welcomes Josh McLaurin as Acting General Counsel. McLaurin will be based at ExpressJet’s corporate headquarters in Atlanta.

McLaurin joins ExpressJet from Atlanta boutique law firm Krevolin & Horst, where he handled multi-million-dollar business disputes as a trial lawyer in state and federal courts. He is a Yale Law graduate and former federal law clerk who also serves as State Representative for Georgia House District 51.

McLaurin’s arrival is part of ExpressJet’s ramp up of scheduled service operations in the coming weeks. “We are pleased to add Josh to our fast growing team,” said ExpressJet CEO Subodh Karnik. “Josh’s experience representing small businesses in litigation will be valuable as we work to initiate ExpressJet’s reboot.”

About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines is the amalgamation of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has flown most Embraer, Bombardier, and ATR aircraft from bases across the continental United States into airports in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. For more information contact 404-856-1600, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

