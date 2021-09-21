Celebración De Vida By Mexicráneos Unveiled At Discovery Green® And The Plaza At Avenida Houston
Rendering of Celebración de Vida by MEXICRÁNEOS on the Jones Lawn at Discovery Green. Celebración de Vida will be on view October 6, 2021 through November 7, 2021.
The unveiling marks the U.S. debut of this public art installation consisting of 10, 7-feet-tall skulls which were painted by Mexican artists.
Now more than ever it’s important to come together as a community to remember those we’ve lost, to celebrate life, and enjoy the beauty of nature and art.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Green and Houston First Corporation will unveil Celebración de Vida by MEXICRÁNEOS on October 6. The unveiling marks the U.S. debut of this public art installation consisting of 10, 7-feet-tall skulls which were painted by Mexican artists.
— Discovery Green Conservancy President Barry Mandel
The skulls will be placed throughout the park and along the plaza at Avenida Houston beginning October 6 and will be on view through November 7. Admission is free. Visitors are invited to share their experiences using the hashtags #mexicraneos, #discoverygreen and #avenidahouston. More information is available at www.discoverygreen.com/mexicraneos.
“Houston’s rich and diverse culture is what makes it a one-of-a-kind destination, so I am excited to partner with Discovery Green to bring such an impressive creative experience to our city,” said Michael Heckman, president and CEO, Houston First Corporation. “Art elevates us all and helps promote greater understanding. As we observe Hispanic Heritage Month, I know this installation will be celebrated and appreciated by visitors and residents alike.”
MEXICRÁNEOS is an urban art collective created to celebrate Mexican popular culture through one of its richest and most ancient traditions, Día de los Muertos. Celebración de Vida marks the first time the artists have showcased their work in the United States. Prior installations were seen along Avenida de Reforma in Mexico City, and Paris and Lille in France. The Houston-based company, Creativa helped to bring Celebración de Vida by MEXICRÁNEOS to Houston.
Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican holiday where families and friends gather to celebrate and remember those who have died. The holiday’s popularity has crossed borders as a display of the Mexican imaginative soul.
To celebrate Día de los Muertos alongside the Celebración de Vida art installation, Houston artist Angel Quesada will create a community altar on view November 1 from 4 to 9 p.m. Visitors are invited to participate by bringing copies of photos or mementos of loved ones to leave on the altar. (Please note: Visitors should not bring items they want returned to them.)
“For three years Discovery Green has held Día de los Muertos celebrations in the park as part of our mission to shine a light on the diversity of traditions that exist in Houston,” said Discovery Green Conservancy President Barry Mandel. “Now more than ever it’s important to come together as a community to remember those we’ve lost, to celebrate life, and enjoy the beauty of nature and art.”
In-person or telephone interviews with Mexican artist Romain Greco, head of MEXICRÁNEOS are available. Please contact Discovery Green Marketing Manager, Frankie Ortega at frankie@discoverygreen.com to arrange.
Information about the artists and images of the artwork can be found at discoverygreen.co/skulls
ABOUT DISCOVERY GREEN
Discovery Green is a highly acclaimed 12-acre park created by a public-private partnership between the City of Houston and the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy in downtown Houston, Texas. Since opening in April 2008, the park has welcomed more than 15 million visitors. Discovery Green features sprawling lawns, a one-acre lake, an interactive fountain, a playground, public art installations, gardens and an allée of century-old live oaks. The Discovery Green Conservancy works with hundreds of programming partners to present artistic, musical, educational, family-friendly, and health-focused events each year, most of which are presented free to the public. The park also features two on-site restaurants, the award-winning destination restaurant The Grove and the fast-casual The Lake House, providing visitors with an array of dining options. As a nonprofit organization, the Conservancy raises all the funds needed for the programming that Houstonians enjoy. For more information, please visit www.discoverygreen.com.
ABOUT HOUSTON FIRST CORPORATION
Houston First Corporation is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties, and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district. To learn more, visit HoustonFirst.com.
