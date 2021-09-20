THREE SENTENCED IN H&I GRAIN CASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, September 20, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. - The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General announced today that 69-year old JoAnn Steffenson, 40-year old Jared Steffensen, and 36-year old Tami Steffensen were all sentenced and remanded to the custody of the Beadle County Sheriff on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Circuit Judge Kent A. Shelton handed out a maximum five-year sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary to both Jared and Tami Steffensen, and a 2-year suspended sentence to JoAnn Steffensen on the condition that she serve 120 days in county jail. In addition all three are jointly and severally liable for restitution to the victims in the amount of $4,966,491.80.

On June 29, 2021, as part of a plea bargain, Jared Steffensen plead guilty to one count of Theft by Deception, a Class 5 Felony, Tami Steffensen plead guilty to one count of Theft by Deception, a Class 5 Felony, and JoAnn Steffensen plead guilty to one count of Failure to Notify the PUC of Insolvency, a Class 6 Felony.

“This was a complex financial crime and it is good to see a favorable conclusion for the community after all the hardship the victims have faced in the aftermath,” said Ravnsborg. “I want to thank our prosecutors, along with the investigators from both the Division of Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement for all the hard work at arriving at this successful resolution.”

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal officer for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court. The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state. Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook or on Twitter at @SDAttorneyGen