Attorney General Jackley Issues Statement in Support Of President Trump’s Capture of Venezuela Leader Maduro

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has issued the following statement in support of President Trump’s action in Venezuela Saturday:

“I commend President Donald J. Trump and the United States Armed Forces for their decisive and courageous action in capturing Nicolas Maduro and his wife. This historic operation, carried out in coordination with U.S. law enforcement, marks a significant step in the fight against narco-terrorism and sends a clear message that the United States will not tolerate the trafficking of illicit drugs that threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

“I stand firmly behind the administration’s continued efforts to protect our nation from the scourge of illicit drugs. Together, we will work to keep our communities safe and free from the devastating impact of drug trafficking.”

