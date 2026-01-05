FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 5, 2026

Attorney General Jackley Introduces Bills Designed

To Protect Children, Consumers

PIERRE, S.D. – Legislation aimed at protecting children from internet crimes and human trafficking, along with safeguarding consumers’ genetic privacy, will be among two bills Attorney General Marty Jackley introduces during the 2026 legislative session.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to protecting children from online predators and safeguarding the privacy rights of all South Dakotans,” Jackley said. “These legislative measures represent another important step toward achieving those goals.”

The bills Include:

Investigative Subpoena Authority

This bill provides a new tool for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to identify where child pornographic materials are being disseminated within the state through a court-sanctioned legal process.

In 2025, the ICAC Task Force received 2,727 Cybertips related to the online sexual exploitation and online sexual victimization of children, including child sex trafficking. That was a 877 increase over 2024.

“To protect children from the devastating impact of child pornography and human trafficking, we must first identify where this material is being distributed,” said Jackley. “We must strengthen our tools to combat human trafficking and the exploitation of children in our state with the aid of technology. Every child deserves safety, and we will do everything possible to ensure it.”

2. Security of Genetic Data

In 2025, Attorney General Jackley joined 28 other Attorneys General in filing a lawsuit against 23andMe to block the company’s sale of personal genetic data without customer consent.

“Protecting DNA data is essential to safeguarding personal privacy and preventing misuse of the most sensitive information we have—our genetic blueprint,” Jackley said. “By ensuring common-sense protections, we are defending against threats of the sale of South Dakotans’ DNA that could compromise genetic privacy in South Dakota.”

Attorney General Jackley plans to introduce a total of 10 bills during the 2026 legislative session, which begins January 13. Additional announcements will be made as bills are filed.

Once filed, the Attorney General’s bills can be found here:

