Attorney General Jackley Announces Howard Man Indicted on Murder, Manslaughter Charges in Death

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Howard man has been indicted on two murder charges and a manslaughter charge in connection with a stabbing death that occurred Dec. 6 in Howard.

Elias Stubbe, 46, was indicted Dec. 18 by a Miner County Grand Jury on one felony count each of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, and First Degree Manslaughter. The two murder charges each carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison and the manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Nichole Malfero, 56, of Howard was found deceased at a home in Howard.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Miner County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the cash.

Stubbe is being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Davison County Jail in Mitchell. His next court appearance is 9:30 a.m. Feb. 17. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

NOTE: Names are pronounced Stew-bee and Mal-fur-o.