Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,953 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 20, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 20 will include the following:

Monday, September 20 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette was the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Information Technology Director's Association conference, Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 21 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the proclamation for Childhood Cancer Month, Governor’s Office, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 13, 2021, included:

Monday, September 13

5:30 PM:  Agency meeting.

7:15 PM:  Gov. McMaster spoke at the Lexington Republican Party meeting, Lexington School District 2 - Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Boulevard, Cayce, S.C.

Tuesday, September 14

10:00 AM:  Gov. McMaster participated in a roundtable with Kershaw County School District, Camden Elementary School, 416 Laurens Street, Camden, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM:  Policy meeting.

1:30 PM:  Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster held a cabinet meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

6:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster held a reception and recognized the members of accelerateSC, Governor’s Mansion, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:45 AM:  Policy meeting.

11:00 AM:  Agency meeting.

1:32 PM:  Call with a local official.

2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster was a ceremonial bill signing for S.500 Greenville Homebuilders bill, Chelsea Townes at Hollingsworth Park at Verdae, 114 Danvers Road, Greenville, S.C.

3:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in an economic development announcement and ribbon cutting, Solvay, 7139 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C.

5:00 PM:  Call with fellow governors.

7:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster spoke at the Spartanburg County Republican Party meeting, Spartanburg County Council, 366 N Church St, Spartanburg, S.C.

Friday, September 17

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster toured the ClemsonLIFE program followed by a press conference, Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Clemson Board of Visitors meeting, Clemson, S.C.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 20, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.