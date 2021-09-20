Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 20, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 20 will include the following:

Monday, September 20 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette was the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Information Technology Director's Association conference, Columbia Marriott, 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 21 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will present the proclamation for Childhood Cancer Month, Governor’s Office, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 13, 2021, included:

Monday, September 13

5:30 PM: Agency meeting.

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Lexington Republican Party meeting, Lexington School District 2 - Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Boulevard, Cayce, S.C.

Tuesday, September 14

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a roundtable with Kershaw County School District, Camden Elementary School, 416 Laurens Street, Camden, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a cabinet meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a reception and recognized the members of accelerateSC, Governor’s Mansion, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:45 AM: Policy meeting.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

1:32 PM: Call with a local official.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was a ceremonial bill signing for S.500 Greenville Homebuilders bill, Chelsea Townes at Hollingsworth Park at Verdae, 114 Danvers Road, Greenville, S.C.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an economic development announcement and ribbon cutting, Solvay, 7139 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C.

5:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Spartanburg County Republican Party meeting, Spartanburg County Council, 366 N Church St, Spartanburg, S.C.

Friday, September 17

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster toured the ClemsonLIFE program followed by a press conference, Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Clemson Board of Visitors meeting, Clemson, S.C.