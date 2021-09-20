Submit Release
Road Closure - Rte 131 Ascutney

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Route 131 in Ascutney will be closed until further notice between 540 Route 131, Ascutney and the intersection of Victory Drive & Route 131 due to a motor vehicle incident. A detour is available via Thrasher Rd. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov

 

 

