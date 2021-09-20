Road Closure - Rte 131 Ascutney
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 131 in Ascutney will be closed until further notice between 540 Route 131, Ascutney and the intersection of Victory Drive & Route 131 due to a motor vehicle incident. A detour is available via Thrasher Rd. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
