Road Closure - Rte 131 Ascutney

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 131 in Ascutney will be closed until further notice between 540 Route 131, Ascutney and the intersection of Victory Drive & Route 131 due to a motor vehicle incident. A detour is available via Thrasher Rd. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

