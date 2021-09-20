The Top 2021 Content Marketing Awards Winners Revealed
Content Marketing Institute announces top five winners during special digital event
It’s such an honor to get to award and celebrate some of the most innovative and successful content marketers in the world every year during the Content Marketing Awards.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just awarded the top five winners in the prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Awards program. The awards were presented in a special digital format thanks to the CMAward’s sponsor TwentyThree, an integrated webinar platform provider. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.
Here are the 2021 CMAward top prize winners:
• Content Marketing Agency of the Year (less than 100 employees): Foundry 360 – New York City, New York
• Content Marketing Agency of the Year (more than 100 employees): Pace – Greensboro, North Carolina
• B2C Content Marketer of the Year: Claire McIntosh – Editor in Chief, Sisters From AARP; Senior Editor, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, AARP
• B2B Content Marketer of the Year: Jessica Bergmann – Vice President, Content and Customer Marketing, Salesforce
• Content Marketing Project of the Year: Leading Through Change – Produced by Salesforce
Also honored at the ceremony was the B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year winner, The King of the 2020 VMAs produced by Burger King and Velocity, ViacomCBS as well as the B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year, The Rain Group Campaign Helps Sellers During the Pandemic, produced by The Rain Group.
“It’s such an honor to get to award and celebrate some of the most innovative and successful content marketers in the world every year during the Content Marketing Awards,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “It’s clear that while the pandemic disrupted and changed our work, innovative and creative content marketing did not stop.”
While these are the winners of the top Content Marketing Award prizes, there were also 87 individual category winners that were announced in August. To see a full list of all the winners visit: http://cmi.media/winners21
The Content Marketing Awards program will open for entries in March 2022. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: ContentMarketingAwards.com
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at Contentmarketinginstitute.com
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
