The Top 2021 Content Marketing Awards Winners Revealed

Content Marketing Institute announces top five winners during special digital event

It’s such an honor to get to award and celebrate some of the most innovative and successful content marketers in the world every year during the Content Marketing Awards.”
— Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just awarded the top five winners in the prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Awards program. The awards were presented in a special digital format thanks to the CMAward’s sponsor TwentyThree, an integrated webinar platform provider. The Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

Here are the 2021 CMAward top prize winners:

• Content Marketing Agency of the Year (less than 100 employees): Foundry 360 – New York City, New York

• Content Marketing Agency of the Year (more than 100 employees): Pace – Greensboro, North Carolina

• B2C Content Marketer of the Year: Claire McIntosh – Editor in Chief, Sisters From AARP; Senior Editor, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin, AARP

• B2B Content Marketer of the Year: Jessica Bergmann – Vice President, Content and Customer Marketing, Salesforce

• Content Marketing Project of the Year: Leading Through Change – Produced by Salesforce

Also honored at the ceremony was the B2C Branded Content Campaign of the Year winner, The King of the 2020 VMAs produced by Burger King and Velocity, ViacomCBS as well as the B2B Branded Content Campaign of the Year, The Rain Group Campaign Helps Sellers During the Pandemic, produced by The Rain Group.

“It’s such an honor to get to award and celebrate some of the most innovative and successful content marketers in the world every year during the Content Marketing Awards,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “It’s clear that while the pandemic disrupted and changed our work, innovative and creative content marketing did not stop.”

While these are the winners of the top Content Marketing Award prizes, there were also 87 individual category winners that were announced in August. To see a full list of all the winners visit: http://cmi.media/winners21

The Content Marketing Awards program will open for entries in March 2022. Brand marketers and agencies can visit the website to be notified when next year’s program opens: ContentMarketingAwards.com

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at Contentmarketinginstitute.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@Informa.com

2021 Content Marketing Awards Ceremony [VIDEO]

You just read:

The Top 2021 Content Marketing Awards Winners Revealed

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Company/Organization
Informa Connect
605 Third Avenue, 22nd Floor
New York, New York, 10158
United States
+1 917-650-3677
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round. Learn more at www.informaconnect.com.

Visit Informa Connect

More From This Author
The Top 2021 Content Marketing Awards Winners Revealed
Content Marketing World 2021 To Release Second European Edition of the Digital Event
Nation’s Restaurant News names winners of inaugural CREATORS Awards
View All Stories From This Author