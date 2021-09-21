School Game Changer: The Waterloo Catholic District School Board embraces e-Learning by partnering with Binogi Canada
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board embraces multilingual e-Learning by choosing Binogi Canada Ltd.’s successful educational platform
Binogi increases access for all students, especially those with learning gaps. Congratulations are in order for WCDSB on leading the way & striving to meet the evolving learning needs of the community”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As interest in e-Learning increases during the continuing pandemic, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is planning for the future by being the first school board in Canada to partner with Binogi Canada Ltd. in its commitment to make learning accessible to all students. Binogi has become one of the leading ed-tech companies that offers a 10-language digital educational platform in use by over 1 million students across 100 countries worldwide.
Starting in September 2021, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board will embark on a 3 year Digital Engagement Project and contribute to the development of the best possible digital, multilingual teaching and learning materials for all students and educators. The Digital Engagement Project involves both research and the ongoing development of Binogi’s multilingual learning platform. This project will involve 5,400 students, along with their classroom teachers, Principals, Curriculum Consultants, Superintendents, and parents to make learning accessible for everyone. Students will have access to video lessons in mathematics and science in a variety of languages including English, French, Somali, Arabic, Tigrinya, and Dari.
"We are looking forward to the road ahead meeting the needs of our learners and teachers," said John Klein, Superintendent of Learning with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
Binogi provides an interactive, multilingual digital learning platform that allows students to learn and engage in subject specific content, regardless of their fluency in the language of instruction. The mother tongue is considered a resource and language is a scaffold for conceptual development. The multilingual learning resources incorporated into Binogi create equitable and inclusive learning opportunities that make the curriculum accessible to all students.
Dr. Jim Cummins from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) of the University of Toronto with over 40 years of academic experience gives Binogi top marks for their platform. “Simply put, I was blown away by the ambition, comprehensiveness, and the rationale to help make the curriculum more accessible for New Canadians,” stated Dr. Cummins. “Binogi increases access for all students, especially for those with learning gaps. It’s a game changer. Congratulations are in order for WCDSB on leading the way and striving to meet the evolving learning needs of the WCDSB community.”
WCDSB is now part of a growing international community of school boards and municipalities from Sweden, Germany and Finland using Binogi on a daily basis. Not only is Binogi used during the school day but also at home when students practice and consolidate their learning or explore new concepts. Opportunities for parents to engage with what their children are learning and connect with the school are enhanced through Binogi’s multilingual learning platform.
About Binogi
Founded in 2011 by four entrepreneurs with backgrounds within education and social gaming, their vision was to introduce a true ‘edutainment’ app by creating exciting educational content that offers the same enthusiasm and thrills as the games kids play. During the development of the platform, the team discovered that they received an increase in learning results from children with language struggles, learning disabilities, and kids who were bored in school. Today, Binogi has grown to become one of the leading ed-tech companies that offers a 10-language digital educational platform in use by over 1 million students across 100 countries worldwide. Following the success of their 2018 Canadian pilot project, the Binogi platform is endorsed by leading University of Toronto professors and active at several schools across Canada.With their Canadian head office located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Binogi is focused on driving innovation to better help students, teachers, and school districts/boards throughout Canada. To find out more about Binogi’s Digital Engagement Project, download the Binogi app at try.binogi.ca or visit Binogi.ca.
