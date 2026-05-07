Honouring the Best in Travel Media: Travel Media Association of Canada Reveals 2025 Award Winners

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97 finalists recognized across 21 categories, celebrating excellence in travel media and industry leadership

Our annual Awards Gala is a true celebration of creativity, passion, and the stories that inspire travellers to explore the world. Congratulations to all the recipients for their remarkable work!” — Jerry Grymek, TMAC President

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Media Association of Canada (TMAC) celebrated the finest achievements in travel storytelling at its 2026 Awards Gala, held during its national Conference in Richmond, British Columbia, from April 29 to May 3, 2026.The Awards Gala recognized outstanding work produced in 2025, spanning travel writing, photography, video, digital content, and leadership within the tourism industry. The conference welcomed over 205 travel media and industry professionals from across the country, providing a platform for networking, professional development, and inspiration.A total of 97 awards were presented across 21 categories, ranging from Best Tourism for Positive Change Story and Volunteer or the Year award to Best Self-Published Travel Website and Best Indigenous Tourism Experience in Canada Story award. This year’s program saw the addition of two new awards for Best Magazine or Newspaper Article (under 800 words) and Best Short Form Video (vertical submissions only).“Our annual Awards Gala is a true celebration of creativity, passion, and the stories that inspire travellers to explore the world,” said Jerry Grymek, TMAC President and Executive Vice President, Managing Director of LMA. “From breathtaking photography to compelling travel articles to innovative digital pieces, our 2025 winners have set a new standard for excellence in travel media. Congratulations to all the recipients for their remarkable work!”To view the detailed list of winners, visit https://travelmedia.ca/about-tmac-awards/national-recognition-awards-winners-2025/ for the National & Recognition Awards 2025.TMAC’s annual conference is hosted in destinations across Canada, bringing together media and industry to foster collaboration, professional development and high-quality travel storytelling. The 2027 Conference and Awards Gala is scheduled to take place in Kingston, Ontario, with an exact date to be announced soon.About the Travel Media Association of CanadaFor 32 years, the Travel Media Association of Canada (TMAC) has been recognized as the leading not-for-profit travel association connecting travel media and industry professionals. With over 365 members, TMAC fosters collaboration, supports the creation of high-quality travel content and promotes destinations across Canada and around the world. Through professional development, networking and national awards programs, TMAC champions excellence in travel storytelling. For more information, visit www.travelmedia.ca Media Contact:Christine Painter, CAO613-392-3233christine.painter@travelmedia.ca

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