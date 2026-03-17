Living Water Retirement Residence Logo Living Water Retirement Residence Overhead

Resort-Style Retirement Living Debuts at Living Water Retirement Residence in Collingwood

In my heart, I know this retirement community will make a meaningful contribution to our four-season paradise & community at large. Living Water means bringing life & light to the seniors we serve.” — Founder and CEO Larry Law

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Water Resorts has officially opened its Living Water Retirement Residence, welcoming its first residents to a new concept of resort-style retirement living set within the Resort's 700-acre property in Collingwood. A Grand Opening celebration will take place on March 20 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., marking the launch of this new retirement community within the four-season resort destination.The Living Water Retirement Residence features 129 rental suites and 13,000 square feet of amenity space, including dining areas, lounges, a library, wellness and fitness facilities and a chapel. The retirement community is designed to support residents' physical, mental, and spiritual well-being while creating opportunities for connection.According to Founder and CEO Larry Law, the decision to proceed with the Living Water Retirement Residence reflects "a bold investment for the betterment of our community that will create jobs and promote economic health. But more importantly, this is a people-centered mission. We care, and we serve where the needs are. We call it love in action.""It's always been my purpose to ask: what more can I do for my community?" Law said. "In my heart, I know this retirement community will make a meaningful contribution to our four-season paradise and the community at large. Living Water means bringing life and light to the seniors we serve."Over the 30 years of Larry Law's ownership, Collingwood has transformed from a shipbuilding town into a year-round resort community that supports the dreams of many entrepreneurs like Larry Law.During that time, Living Water Resorts has focused on building a people-centred culture rooted in love, compassion, justice and humility. The new Residence reflects that philosophy by offering seniors that same loving, caring environment where they can live independently while remaining connected to family, friends and the broader Collingwood community.Through every obstacle faced during the construction, the team held onto hope, peace, and love—qualities that lifted them and helped them grow through hardship. The experience became transformational, shaping purpose, behaviour, direction, and relationships in a spirit of loving harmony.That question revealed a clear need: seniors and retirees who deserve dignity, connection, and a place that feels like home. The Retirement Residence is an answer to that need: a community designed to bring seniors into the heart of the Resort, where they can live independently while staying connected to family, friends, and the wider Collingwood community.Law describes the Residence as "the next chapter in our long-standing commitment to serve with humility and lead with heart." The project is rooted in compassion, community, and the belief that business can be both kind and sustainable.The Residence will support retirees' health span by offering physical, mental, and spiritual care in a vibrant, resort-style environment. It isn't just a new building. It's love in action—because love means acting to meet people's needs, and life is never just about oneself. Love is a choice, and a commitment.The Resort has an unwavering company culture – business as a mission, serving with caring hearts – and is committed to doing the right thing for guests, team members and the local community. The Living Water Retirement Residence transformation project confirms that commitment.As Law summarizes the heart behind the project: "It is where daughters, sons and grandchildren visit for love—and stay for fun.About Living Water ResortsLiving Water Resorts is the only Resort located on the shores of Georgian Bay in the heart of Collingwood. With 442 luxurious one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites equipped with living/dining room and kitchen areas in two resort hotels, Living Water Resorts offers inspiring experiences for extended stays. In early 2026, Living Water opened its 129-suite Retirement Residence, providing resort-style retirement living for seniors.On-site amenities include Ontario's only Aquapath spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, an on-site marina offering a wide array of water sports, and award-winning dining, including Collingwood's only waterfront restaurant and waterfront event venue.For further information, please call (705) 408-1101 or www.livingwaterretirement.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.