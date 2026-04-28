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Early Planning, Stronger Outcomes: Newton’s Grove School Urges Families to Prepare for Fall School this Spring

By planning early, parents can make informed decisions, secure preferred placement & give children the confidence to know what lies ahead, transforming the experience from stressful to exciting.” — Cheri Grogan, Head at Newton’s Grove School

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families begin to look ahead to the months of warmer weather and summer plans, Newton’s Grove School is encouraging parents to think one step further at this time: the start of the fall school year. Spring is the ideal time to secure placement, explore program options, and ensure a seamless transition into the next academic year.With increasing demand for high-quality, personalized education and limited class sizes, early planning offers families the best opportunity to access preferred programs, avoid last-minute stress, and set students up for success from day one.In fact, education experts agree that early planning contributes to stronger academic and social outcomes. Students who enter a new school year with clear expectations and familiarity with their environment tend to adapt more quickly, engage more fully, and build confidence earlier in the year.“Spring is when families have the time and clarity to thoughtfully plan for their child’s educational journey,” said Cheri Grogan, Head at Newton’s Grove School. “By planning early, parents can make informed decisions, secure their preferred placement, and give their children the confidence of knowing what lies ahead. It transforms the back-to-school experience from stressful to exciting.”Newton’s Grove School, the first private school established in Mississauga and serving students across Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville and Vaughan, continues to see strong interest from families seeking a balanced, forward-thinking education.Aside from its Main Campus in Mississauga, the School has a secondary campus in Etobicoke to serve the local community, which opened in September 2025. Located at 3962 Bloor Street West, the new campus serves students from Preschool (PK) through Grade 3.Newton’s Grove School continues to strengthen its commitment to global excellence through its partnership with Inspired Education Group, providing students with access to world-class educational practices, international programs, global connections, student exchanges, and ongoing investment in innovation and growth. This collaboration enhances opportunities for students to engage meaningfully with the world while benefiting from Inspired’s renowned global education model.For over 45 years, Newton’s Grove School has established itself as a leader in private education in the Mississauga region, serving students from PK to Grade 12. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. By setting high standards and maintaining small classes, Newton’s Grove individualizes its approach and provides the enrichment students need. Blending traditional expectations, including regular homework and disciplined study habits, with the latest educational research, the school delivers dynamic and engaging lessons that prepare students for future success.Families interested in learning more are encouraged to begin the admissions process in the spring to take full advantage of campus visits, program selection, and available placements before spaces fill.Note to media: Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga, serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville, and Vaughan. In addition to its long-standing main campus, the school has expanded its commitment to early learning with the establishment of a second Early Years campus in Etobicoke. With almost 50 years of excellence in education, Newton’s Grove provides a superior, well-balanced academic experience for students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. Small class sizes ensure personalized attention and support, preparing students for success at top-tier universities in Canada and around the world, with a consistent record of 100% university acceptance. Newton’s Grove School is a proud member of the Inspired Education Group, a global network of 124 premium schools educating more than 95,000 students worldwide, providing access to international best practices, innovative programming, and enriched global learning opportunities. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com About Inspired EducationAs the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired provides a premium education to 125 schools, 95,000+ students on 6 continents. Inspired utilises the best educational practices from every corner of the globe to ensure each student receives a first-class learning experience, from Kindergarten to Year 13. Students benefit from a robust, holistic, international curriculum formed around the Inspired three pillars of modern education: academic excellence, sports, and performing and creative arts, with dedicated, highly qualified specialist teachers who demonstrate Inspired's exemplary methodology. For more information visit: https://inspirededu.com/

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