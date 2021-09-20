# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

09-14-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report of two catalytic convertors stolen in Brookton.

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Zachary Anderson (18) of Calais for leaving the scene of an attended vehicle accident that occurred 7/16/2021 in Calais after getting a subpoena and viewing the Machias Savings Bank video in Calais.

Trooper Einar Mattson stopped a vehicle for defective equipment on Route 1, Hancock. The operator of the vehicle, Scott Knowles (38) of Winter Harbor was summoned for Operating After Suspension. (Infraction)

Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of theft from in Otis. The theft occurred during the past 10 days. One item and credit card valued at $50.00 was taken from a mailbox.

09-17-21

Trooper Owen Reed arrested John Consavage (21) of New Hampshire, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Castine.

09-18-21

Trooper Einar Mattson responded to a property damage accident on Route 1 in Orland. The operator, Richard Lord (59) Stonington was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the Influence of Alcohol.

09-19-21