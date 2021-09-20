Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
09-14-21
Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report of two catalytic convertors stolen in Brookton.
Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Zachary Anderson (18) of Calais for leaving the scene of an attended vehicle accident that occurred 7/16/2021 in Calais after getting a subpoena and viewing the Machias Savings Bank video in Calais.
Trooper Einar Mattson stopped a vehicle for defective equipment on Route 1, Hancock. The operator of the vehicle, Scott Knowles (38) of Winter Harbor was summoned for Operating After Suspension. (Infraction)
Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of theft from in Otis. The theft occurred during the past 10 days. One item and credit card valued at $50.00 was taken from a mailbox.
09-17-21
Trooper Owen Reed arrested John Consavage (21) of New Hampshire, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Castine.
09-18-21
Trooper Einar Mattson responded to a property damage accident on Route 1 in Orland. The operator, Richard Lord (59) Stonington was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While under the Influence of Alcohol.
09-19-21
Corporal Blaine Silk, Sergeant Daniel Ryan and Trooper Einar Mattson responded to a complaint of threatening with a firearm in Franklin. State Troopers arrived and Cunningham refused to answer his phone or communicate with police. State Police Tactical Team responded and ultimately Christopher Cunningham (34) of Franklin was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Firearm and Reckless Conduct. Deputies from Hancock County Sheriff Office assisted.