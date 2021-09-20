Guy Roofing Stands with Senior Living on Provider Relief Fund
Guy Roofing voiced their support for Argentum’s Standing with Seniors campaign, an initiative supporting the release of key funds for senior living providers.
The senior living industry protects our country’s most vulnerable population; during this pandemic, these facilities have been left on hold for months, despite being among the hardest-hit.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Roofing voiced their support for Argentum’s Standing with Seniors campaign, an initiative supporting the release of key funds for senior living providers.
— Jeff Guy
“The delay of the Biden administration in delivering these much-needed funds is abominable,” remarked Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing. “The senior living industry protects our country’s most vulnerable population; during this pandemic, these facilities have been left on hold for months, despite being among the hardest-hit.”
Provider Relief Funds provide critical assistance to caregivers to ensure residents are safe, healthy, and protected. Despite 2 million senior citizens residing in facilities across the nation, less than 1% of funds have been distributed to these providers – resulting in over $30 billion in operating expenses and losses as senior living facilities scramble to make ends meet. Distributing this government funding would allow for key updates to communities – everything from structural maintenance, supply and equipment upgrades, and operational support.
Per the Standing with Seniors site, the advocacy organization states: “Over half of assisted living facilities nation-wide are operating at a loss and many say they will not be able to sustain operations for another year if they do not receive federal relief.”
Guy Roofing is a trusted partner within the senior living industry, delivering critical repairs, maintenance, and roof replacements to senior living facilities across the nation. “Each and every senior living facility is a family,” continued Guy. “As a third-generation, family-owned company, we take particular interest in the needs of these seniors; this population represents our fathers, our mothers, our grandparents, our own family. We want to assert our support for Standing With Seniors, and we call on Congress to immediately release Provider Relief Funds.”
For more information on Standing with Seniors, visit: Standing with Seniors
ABOUT GUY ROOFING: Founded in 1970, Guy Roofing is a leading commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor with a national footprint. The family-owned-and-operated company is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, with a second corporate campus in Charlotte, NC. Guy Roofing is a trusted provider for senior living facilities across the US. For more information, visit guyroofing.com.
