Industry Experts to Discuss Source of Funds and Foreign Currency Exchange Issues in Direct EB-5
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm will host a live webinar on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT, to discuss how prospective EB-5 investors from countries like Vietnam should approach the direct EB-5 source of funds process, particularly with regards to foreign currency exchange and remittance restrictions. EB5AN founders and managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will be joined by expert immigration lawyer Robert Gaffney of the Law Offices of Robert P. Gaffney, a leading immigration law firm.
“Foreign currency exchange and remittance issues can be tricky to navigate,” said Silverman. “However, there are several ways for investors to navigate through these restrictions and still make their direct EB-5 investment at $500,000.”
“We are encouraging foreign nationals looking to immigrate to the United States to act quickly to take advantage of the lower investment threshold,” Silverman continued. “Successfully navigating the EB-5 investment process and selecting an investment is vital to a successful immigrant petition.”
Gaffney agreed and emphasized that investors shouldn’t wait to invest. “We likely have a very short window for investment at $500,000. Anyone thinking of making an investment should take steps now to start the source-of-funds documentation process.”
Interested investors should attend the webinar on September 23. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
*****
Jeremy Shackle
“Foreign currency exchange and remittance issues can be tricky to navigate,” said Silverman. “However, there are several ways for investors to navigate through these restrictions and still make their direct EB-5 investment at $500,000.”
“We are encouraging foreign nationals looking to immigrate to the United States to act quickly to take advantage of the lower investment threshold,” Silverman continued. “Successfully navigating the EB-5 investment process and selecting an investment is vital to a successful immigrant petition.”
Gaffney agreed and emphasized that investors shouldn’t wait to invest. “We likely have a very short window for investment at $500,000. Anyone thinking of making an investment should take steps now to start the source-of-funds documentation process.”
Interested investors should attend the webinar on September 23. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
*****
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here