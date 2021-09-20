Submit Release
FHP, FLHSMV Mourn The Loss Of FHP Trooper Brian Pingry

End of Watch Brian PingryTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Acting Director Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson released the following statement regarding the passing of FHP Trooper Brian Pingry:

It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of one of our own – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry. Trooper Pingry was a highly regarded member of the Florida Highway Patrol for more than seven years and will be truly missed by the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family. We send our deepest condolences to the Pingry family – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

– FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes – FHP Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson

Trooper Brian Pingry was a member of the 129th Florida Highway Patrol basic recruit class and served more than seven years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop F – Fort Myers. He was a Field Training Officer where he trained and mentored new troopers. Trooper Pingry succumbed to complications from COVID-19 in Lee County. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this time as they grieve this devastating loss.

